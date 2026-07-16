Wipro predicts mostly flat Q2 FY27 revenue, $3.4B new bookings
Business
Wipro is predicting its revenue will stay mostly flat (between -1.5% and 0.5%) for Q2 FY27, after seeing a 1.2% dip last quarter, pretty much what they expected.
On the bright side, they landed $3.4 billion in new bookings, with big deals jumping nearly 13%, which shows clients are still interested.
Wipro April-June profit ₹3,352cr, ₹2 dividend
Wipro's profit for April-June 2026 was ₹3,352 crore, just a tiny increase from last year and a bit below what analysts hoped for.
Revenue grew over 10% year-on-year but still missed targets slightly.
Employee retention stayed solid at about 86%, and the company announced a ₹2-per-share dividend for shareholders this quarter.