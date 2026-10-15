Wipro profit slips 1.4% to ₹3,201 cr as bookings fall

On the bright side, revenue was up 9.1% from last year at ₹24,752.7 crore, though it dipped slightly compared to last quarter.

Operating margin improved a bit to 16.5%.

Wipro's CFO Aparna Iyer highlighted strong cash flow this quarter.

Meanwhile, CEO and managing director Srini Pallia said the company is betting on AI and making strategic moves to grow, though they did cut 6,716 jobs to match demand.

Looking ahead, Wipro expects IT services revenue between $2.571 billion and $2.625 billion next quarter.