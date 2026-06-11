Wipro's buyback offers 37% premium, but there's a catch
What's the story
Wipro has launched its ₹15,000 crore share buyback program today. The IT giant is offering investors the chance to tender their shares at ₹250 each, a 37% premium over the current market price. The buyback will remain open until June 17, during which Wipro intends to repurchase up to 60 crore equity shares or about 5.7% of its total paid-up share capital.
Participation rules
Eligibility and entitlement ratios for the buyback
The eligibility criteria for the buyback is based on a record date of June 5, 2026. Only those who held Wipro shares on this date can participate in the buyback. Post-record date purchases won't be eligible for tendering under this offer. The entitlement ratio varies between retail and general category investors: small shareholders can tender 11 equity shares for every 56 held while general category shareholders can tender 10 shares for every 197 held as of June 5.
Promoter involvement
Promoters to participate in the buyback
Promoters and promoter group entities have expressed their intent to participate in the buyback. They can tender up to a maximum of 745 crore shares under this offer. The buyback is being conducted through a tender route, where shareholders must submit their shares during the offer period. Investors can place bids via stock brokers registered with BSE or NSE using a dedicated buyback window on these exchanges.
Transaction details
Important timelines for investors
Eligible shareholders whose shares are accepted under the buyback will be paid by June 24, 2026. Any shares not accepted in this process will be returned to shareholders by the same date. Wipro has advised eligible shareholders to ensure their demat account(s) is active and unblocked for receipt of unaccepted shares and that their bank account is linked with their demat account for credit of remittance on acceptance of equity shares under the buyback.
Market analysis
Retail investors may gain up to 12%
Sonam Srivastava, founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research, said while the buyback price of ₹250 is a 37% premium over a market price of around ₹182, retail entitlement stands at 19.64%. This translates to 11 shares for every 56 shares held. She added that even if under-tendering pushes actual acceptance levels to around 30%-40%, the blended gain for retail investors may work out to roughly 7%-12%, significantly lower than the headline premium.
Investor caution
Analyst views on Wipro's buyback offer
Investors are advised to consider the outlook for Wipro's underlying business as any unaccepted shares will be exposed to market movements post-buyback. Arun Kailasan, Research Analyst at Geojit Investments Limited, said "Wipro's buyback presents an attractive arbitrage opportunity with potential pre-tax returns of ~10.9%-18.3% assuming a 50%-80% acceptance ratio." He added that tendering may benefit small shareholders but returns depend on acceptance levels and carry downside risk from post-buyback price movements on unaccepted shares.