Wipro's buyback offers 37% premium, but there's a catch

Transaction details

Important timelines for investors

Eligible shareholders whose shares are accepted under the buyback will be paid by June 24, 2026. Any shares not accepted in this process will be returned to shareholders by the same date. Wipro has advised eligible shareholders to ensure their demat account(s) is active and unblocked for receipt of unaccepted shares and that their bank account is linked with their demat account for credit of remittance on acceptance of equity shares under the buyback.