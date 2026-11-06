Wipro September quarter sales up 9.06%, profit slips 1.4%
Business
Wipro just posted a 9.06% jump in sales for the September 2026 quarter, hitting ₹24,752.7 crore compared to last year.
But even with that growth, net profit slipped by 1.4% to ₹3,200.6 crore.
On the bright side, earnings per share nudged up from ₹3.10 to ₹3.23, and EBITDA also saw a boost.
Wipro employee costs and depreciation rise
The dip in profit mainly came from higher employee costs (now at ₹14,837 crore) and increased depreciation expenses.
Meanwhile, Wipro's stock hasn't had the best year, down -17.35% over 12 months, showing that even big companies face tough market conditions these days.