Wipro September quarter sales up 9.06%, profit slips 1.4%

Wipro just posted a 9.06% jump in sales for the September 2026 quarter, hitting ₹24,752.7 crore compared to last year.

But even with that growth, net profit slipped by 1.4% to ₹3,200.6 crore.

On the bright side, earnings per share nudged up from ₹3.10 to ₹3.23, and EBITDA also saw a boost.