Wipro shares rally on ₹150 billion buyback despite 23% YTD

Wipro buyback ₹250 Q4 profit ₹35.02B

Wipro plans to buy back up to 600 million shares at ₹250 each (a solid 21% premium compared to Monday's closing price), with June 5 set as the record date for eligibility.

Promoters are joining in too.

Alongside this, Wipro posted Q4 FY26 numbers: net profit jumped to ₹35.02 billion (up 12% from last quarter) and revenue hit ₹242.36 billion.

Looking ahead though, they're expecting up to a 2% dip in Q1 FY27 revenue due to slower deals with major clients.