Wipro shares rally on ₹150 billion buyback despite 23% YTD
Wipro's stock has been on a roll, rising for nine days in a row and jumping over 11%, now at ₹207.
Still, it's worth noting the share is down 23% this year and over 17% over the past year.
The big reason for this recent excitement? Investors are buzzing about Wipro's massive ₹150 billion share buyback plan.
Wipro buyback ₹250 Q4 profit ₹35.02B
Wipro plans to buy back up to 600 million shares at ₹250 each (a solid 21% premium compared to Monday's closing price), with June 5 set as the record date for eligibility.
Promoters are joining in too.
Alongside this, Wipro posted Q4 FY26 numbers: net profit jumped to ₹35.02 billion (up 12% from last quarter) and revenue hit ₹242.36 billion.
Looking ahead though, they're expecting up to a 2% dip in Q1 FY27 revenue due to slower deals with major clients.