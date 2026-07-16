Wipro shifts to 'consulting-led, AI-powered' strategy under Srini Pallia

Wired in for a bit of a surprise from Wipro? Well, that's not what you're hearing from Wipro.

Yes, it was tough to see those 16% margins and a shiny 0.9% increase in IT services, but it's clear that Wipro is not here for the numbers.

The analysts are actually discussing how Wipro is going to turn the world's attention on its AI-powered setup.

When you see those "consulting-led, AI-powered" lines from the CEO, Srini Pallia, you'll notice that there might be some magic behind that curtain.

Let's keep an eye on those headlines as things unfold across the globe.