Wipro shifts to 'consulting-led, AI-powered' strategy under Srini Pallia
Wired in for a bit of a surprise from Wipro? Well, that's not what you're hearing from Wipro.
Yes, it was tough to see those 16% margins and a shiny 0.9% increase in IT services, but it's clear that Wipro is not here for the numbers.
The analysts are actually discussing how Wipro is going to turn the world's attention on its AI-powered setup.
When you see those "consulting-led, AI-powered" lines from the CEO, Srini Pallia, you'll notice that there might be some magic behind that curtain.
Let's keep an eye on those headlines as things unfold across the globe.
Wipro testing devices in innovation network
The company is diving deep into its new AI-driven playbook: scanning through all sorts of gear and gadgets from across healthcare and transportation sectors... then running them through a series of tests in its Wipro Innovation Network (that means you can catch them trying out new ideas with their own crew).
The $500 million fund sits right there in your wallet after being invested in startups, and yes, it's just as much about keeping your eyes on what happens with those big stacks as it is about sneaking away with some clever moves before any alarms go off.
The latest batch of releases includes new systems for healthcare and life-saving operations. With enough cash left over for a few more rounds of fancy software development, there might even be something worth catching when things start rolling.
And yes, it was all pretty tricky stuff under those microphones... but don't bother looking at any spreadsheets; just listen to what they're doing behind-the-scenes with that $500 million fund tucked away under your pillow.
There'll be plenty to find out next time when these guys show up at a news desk wearing costumes made out of robots and lasers.