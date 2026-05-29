Wipro stock jumps 4.6% to ₹211 after ServiceNow partnership
Business
Wipro's stock shot up 4.6% to ₹211 on Friday after it announced a bigger partnership with US tech company ServiceNow.
The two are teaming up to blend Wipro's AI tools with ServiceNow's platform, aiming to make things smoother for businesses in areas like IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.
Wipro says AI integration boosts efficiency
Wipro says this move will help companies use smarter AI and boost employee experience and flexibility, basically making work life easier and more efficient.
It also reflects how Indian IT firms are stepping up their AI game as the tech world changes fast.
Analysts have noticed early signs of recovery in Wipro's shares but say the stock needs to stay above ₹200 for momentum; if it breaks past ₹218, there could be more gains ahead.