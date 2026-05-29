Wipro stock jumps 4.6% to ₹211 after ServiceNow partnership

Wipro says AI integration boosts efficiency

Wipro says this move will help companies use smarter AI and boost employee experience and flexibility, basically making work life easier and more efficient.

It also reflects how Indian IT firms are stepping up their AI game as the tech world changes fast.

Analysts have noticed early signs of recovery in Wipro's shares but say the stock needs to stay above ₹200 for momentum; if it breaks past ₹218, there could be more gains ahead.