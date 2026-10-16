Wipro stock jumps nearly 4% after Q2 ₹24,753 cr revenue

Even though Wipro saw a 45% drop in total bookings, analysts are upbeat thanks to strong revenue and hopes that postponed big deals could close soon.

Jefferies pointed out that revenue and margins exceeded expectations and that two delayed large deals are expected to close this quarter, helping improve the growth outlook.

Still, it's worth noting that despite this recent rally, Wipro shares are down almost 32% for the year, much steeper than the broader IT index.