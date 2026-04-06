Wipro stock rises after $1bn Olam deal and $800m commitment
Business
Wipro's stock got a boost on Monday after it announced a huge $1 billion-plus partnership with Olam Group, including an $800 million committed spend over eight years.
The deal signals Wipro doubling down on big, long-term tech projects that bring steady revenue, even when the market feels shaky.
Wipro to acquire Mindsprint, expand farm-to-fork
As part of the partnership, Wipro plans to acquire Mindsprint to strengthen its digital and supply chain game.
Sunny Verghese called it a key step in Olam's transformation journey, highlighting Wipro's consulting know-how and innovation.
This move also helps Wipro expand its AI-powered "farm-to-fork" solutions for the food and agri sector, with completion expected by the end of June 2026 (pending approvals).