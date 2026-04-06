Wipro stock rises after $1bn Olam deal and $800m commitment

Wipro to acquire Mindsprint, expand farm-to-fork

As part of the partnership, Wipro plans to acquire Mindsprint to strengthen its digital and supply chain game.

Sunny Verghese called it a key step in Olam's transformation journey, highlighting Wipro's consulting know-how and innovation.

This move also helps Wipro expand its AI-powered "farm-to-fork" solutions for the food and agri sector, with completion expected by the end of June 2026 (pending approvals).