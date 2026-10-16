Wipro upbeat on Q3 deal bookings as AI boosts opportunities

Wipro saw its profits last quarter, but over 6,700 employees left during that time.

Even so, Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil says hiring will pick up soon, especially for freshers and campus recruits, to help meet client demand and the growing use of AI in projects.

The company still aims to hire about 7,500 freshers each year, though this year's numbers might fall a bit short because it did not recruit from campuses during the first half.