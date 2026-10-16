Wipro upbeat on Q3 deal bookings as AI boosts opportunities
Business
Wipro is feeling upbeat about its third-quarter deal bookings, with CEO Srini Pallia saying delayed contracts are finally moving forward.
A lot of this optimism comes from new opportunities in artificial intelligence, which is now a major focus across different parts of the company.
Wipro plans hiring after 6,700 departures
Wipro saw its profits last quarter, but over 6,700 employees left during that time.
Even so, Chief HR Officer Saurabh Govil says hiring will pick up soon, especially for freshers and campus recruits, to help meet client demand and the growing use of AI in projects.
The company still aims to hire about 7,500 freshers each year, though this year's numbers might fall a bit short because it did not recruit from campuses during the first half.