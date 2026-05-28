Wipro US-listed shares rise over 13% on generative AI rollout
Business
Wipro's U.S.-listed shares shot up over 13% on Thursday, all thanks to excitement around its big AI push and upbeat tech spending in the United States.
The company is rolling out generative AI across industries like banking, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, a move that's clearly catching investors' attention.
Wipro deepens ServiceNow agentic AI partnership
Wipro just deepened its partnership with ServiceNow to bring agentic AI into everyday business areas like IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.
This means smarter automation and better efficiency for clients.
Leaders at both companies say it's about moving from experimenting with AI to actually making it work in real-world settings, something analysts believe will drive Wipro's growth going forward.