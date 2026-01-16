Wipro's profit takes a hit after new labor rules, but business holds steady Business Jan 16, 2026

Wipro's profit dropped 7% this quarter, landing at ₹3,119 crore—mainly because of a one-time cost tied to India's new labor codes.

If you leave out that charge, profits actually edged up to ₹3,360 crore.

So while the headline number looks rough, the company's core business is still holding on.