Wipro's Q3 FY26 (quarter ended Dec 31, 2025) profit dips, but outlook for FY26 brightens

Even with profits down, Wipro 's revenue grew 3.7% versus the year-ago quarter (Q3 FY25, quarter ended Dec 31, 2024) to ₹23,556 crore. Operating margins also got a boost, reaching 17.6%. If you're a shareholder or just keeping score, there's an interim dividend of ₹6 per share coming up (record date: January 27, 2026).

Bookings slow down but team grows

Bookings took a hit this quarter—down nearly 6% overall and large deals dropped by over 8%.

Still, there's some good news on the people front: attrition eased slightly to 14.2%, and Wipro added more than 6,500 new employees, bringing their total headcount to over 242,000.