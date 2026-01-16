Wipro's Q3 FY26 (quarter ended Dec 31, 2025) profit dips, but outlook for FY26 brightens
Wipro just dropped its Q3 results: profits slipped by 7% year-on-year, partly due to new labor code costs.
But here's the twist—despite this dip, the company is feeling upbeat and has actually raised its revenue growth forecast for the March quarter (Q4 FY26) to 0-2%, a notch higher than before.
Revenue and margins on the rise
Even with profits down, Wipro's revenue grew 3.7% versus the year-ago quarter (Q3 FY25, quarter ended Dec 31, 2024) to ₹23,556 crore.
Operating margins also got a boost, reaching 17.6%.
If you're a shareholder or just keeping score, there's an interim dividend of ₹6 per share coming up (record date: January 27, 2026).
Bookings slow down but team grows
Bookings took a hit this quarter—down nearly 6% overall and large deals dropped by over 8%.
Still, there's some good news on the people front: attrition eased slightly to 14.2%, and Wipro added more than 6,500 new employees, bringing their total headcount to over 242,000.