Wipro's Q3 profit drops, but dividend still coming your way

Wipro 's IT services revenue did go up by 3.3% this quarter to ₹23,378 crore, but that was less than what analysts were hoping for. In dollar terms, growth was pretty flat, showing how tough the market is right now.

Margins squeezed and big deals slow down

Earnings from IT operations dropped by over 5%, shrinking profit margins from 16.7% to 15.3%.

Total bookings for the quarter were $3.3 billion, with large-deal bookings of $0.9 billion.

All in all, it's another sign that India's tech giants are feeling the pinch—and investors are watching closely to see if Wipro can bounce back soon.