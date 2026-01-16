Wipro's Q3 profit slips as new labor rules hit bottom line
Wipro's net income for Q3 FY2026 dropped 7% year-on-year to ₹31.2 billion, mainly because of a one-time cost tied to India's new labor code.
Still, if you leave out that extra charge, profits actually nudged up a bit compared to last quarter.
Margins and cash flow are looking up
Even with the profit dip, Wipro's revenue grew 0.2% year-on-year and its IT services margin hit a multi-year high at 17.6%.
CFO Aparna Iyer called it their "best margin performance in the last few years."
Cash flow also jumped by over 25%, and the board approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with January 27 fixed as the record date and payment to be made on or before February 14.
Deal wins slow down
Not everything was rosy—Wipro's total bookings fell nearly 6% from last year, and big-ticket deals dropped even more.
Deal activity was described as soft.