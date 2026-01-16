Wipro's Q3 profit slips as new labor rules hit bottom line

Margins and cash flow are looking up

Even with the profit dip, Wipro's revenue grew 0.2% year-on-year and its IT services margin hit a multi-year high at 17.6%.

CFO Aparna Iyer called it their "best margin performance in the last few years."

Cash flow also jumped by over 25%, and the board approved an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with January 27 fixed as the record date and payment to be made on or before February 14.