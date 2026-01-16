Wipro's Q3: Revenue up, profits down—here's what happened Business Jan 16, 2026

Wipro just posted its Q3 results for FY26: revenue grew 5.5% to ₹23,556 crore ($2.59 billion), but profits dropped 7% to ₹3,119 crore.

The dip was impacted by a ₹300 crore labor codes charge and by tough market conditions in the IT sector.