Wipro's Q3: Revenue up, profits down—here's what happened
Business
Wipro just posted its Q3 results for FY26: revenue grew 5.5% to ₹23,556 crore ($2.59 billion), but profits dropped 7% to ₹3,119 crore.
The dip was impacted by a ₹300 crore labor codes charge and by tough market conditions in the IT sector.
Margins shrink and deals slow
IT services revenue rose slightly (up 1.2%), but missed analyst expectations.
Margins slipped from 16.7% last quarter to 15.3%, and deal bookings fell nearly 6% year-on-year to $3.3 billion—a sign that demand is still soft.
Dividend announced, mixed market reaction
Wipro is giving an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (record date: January 27, 2026).
Shares closed up before the results came out, but US-listed ADRs dropped over 3% after hours—so investors are watching closely.