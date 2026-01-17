Wipro's Q3: Small gains, mixed signals for India's IT giants

Wipro 's core IT services brought in $2.635 billion, up 1.2% from last quarter (and barely 0.2% higher year-on-year (vs the year-ago period — December quarter 2024)). The company boosted its operating cash flow by 25%, which sounds great—but net income actually slipped by nearly 4%. Earnings per share also dipped to ₹2.98, even as total bookings reached $3,335 million ( $3.3 billion).

Why should you care?

If you're watching India's tech scene or thinking about where these big companies are headed, this is worth a glance.

Even with some wins—like more deals and strong cash flow—Wipro's profits are under pressure.

It's a reminder that even industry leaders have to hustle when times get tricky.