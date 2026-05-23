This Bain Capital-backed firm wants to raise ₹1,400cr via IPO

Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission Limited has filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP-1) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to raise ₹1,400 crore through a combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The fresh issue will comprise equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each.

Share sales OFS to see equity shares being sold by promoters The OFS will see equity shares being sold by promoter and promoter group selling shareholders. BC Asia Investments XV Limited will sell up to 13,191,900 equity shares, while Mangalam Capital Private Limited (formerly known as Mangalam Colise Private Limited) will sell 3,118,833 equity shares. The company intends to use the proceeds mainly for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings amounting to ₹493.9 crore, and investment in subsidiaries for repayment/prepayment of their outstanding borrowings amounting to ₹272.58 crore.

Business overview Leading player in electrical and electronics space Founded in 1999, Dhoot Transmission is a leading player in the electrical and electronics space. The firm designs, engineers, manufactures and supplies critical wiring harnesses that integrate electronic sensors and controllers. It has a 44.64% market share by value in India's two-wheeler and three-wheeler wiring harness market as of FY25. Its marquee clients include Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India among others.

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