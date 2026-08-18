Wispr raises $280 million at $2B valuation in funding round

Wispr Flow is everywhere right now, used by people at nearly all Fortune 500 companies and over 10,000 businesses. It's already processed more than 60 billion words!

Wispr recently rolled out an AI meeting notetaker and a new speech model called Canto that handles noisy rooms and even mixes languages like Hinglish.

India has become a major focus too, with new hires and an Advanced Interfaces Lab led by an Amazon Alexa veteran to push what voice tech can do next.