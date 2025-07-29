Wistron invests ₹2,450cr in India for servers, laptops, EV parts
Wistron, a major Taiwanese electronics company, is putting ₹2,450 crore into India to boost its manufacturing game.
After selling its iPhone plant to Tata earlier this year, Wistron is now focusing on building a new facility near Hyderabad for servers and networking gear, and another high-tech plant near Bengaluru for laptops and EV parts.
Wistron's shift from phones to non-phone hardware
The new Karnataka factory will be fully automated and aims to kick off production by January 2026—plus, it's set to create about 2,500 jobs.
Wistron's shift from iPhones to non-phone hardware like laptops and IoT devices signals more tech diversity (and opportunities) in India's electronics scene.
If you're into tech careers or just curious about where your next device might be made, this is one to watch.