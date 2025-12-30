With 540% surge, this AI chipmaker is world's best-performing stock

Japanese memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp has seen its shares skyrocket by some 540% this year. The company's phenomenal growth has made it the top performer on the MSCI World Index and Japan 's Topix benchmark for 2025. The surge in Kioxia's stock price is a testament to the tech industry's increasing demand for memory chips, especially as hyperscalers rush to build out AI infrastructure.

Market position Kioxia's role in AI training and data centers Kioxia, a NAND flash memory maker that debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange last December, is now worth some ¥5.7 trillion. The company supplies chips critical for AI training and data centers to tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. This year, major tech firms have warned of a potential memory supply shortage due to skyrocketing demand, with analysts predicting an increase in prices.

Stock performance Investor confidence in Kioxia amid memory rush The surge in memory demand has been a major boost for Kioxia's shares, with investors expecting strong demand and rising prices to drive its revenue. "In tech, we go into 2026 mainly geared to memory, whether that's direct exposure to Kioxia or second derivative plays," said Amir Anvarzadeh, Japan equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte. Chip wafer makers like Sumco Corp are also expected to benefit from the strong memory demand next year.