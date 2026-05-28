Wix cuts about 20% staff citing AI and shekel pressures

Wix reshapes roles, buys AI startups

To keep up with how AI is reshaping tech jobs, Wix wants to be more efficient and flexible. They're introducing new roles like "Xengineer" to match these changes.

This move isn't unique: big names like Meta and Snap are also cutting jobs as they adapt to AI trends.

Even with layoffs, Wix is doubling down on AI by acquiring startups like Base44 and Hour One.