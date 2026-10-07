Wizz Financial builds India-focused cross-border platform, targets fundraising by 2027
Business
Wizz Financial is building an India-focused cross-border financial platform in India to make cross-border payments easier for locals, NRIs, OCIs, and even visitors.
This move is a big part of their plan to raise funds by 2027 and gear up for an IPO by 2029.
Fun fact: 60% of Wizz's global business already comes from India, and they're licensed to operate both here and internationally (no middlemen needed).
Wizz partners with Aviva Life Insurance
Besides payments and remittances, Wizz is adding wealth management services with partners like Aviva Life Insurance.
They were also the first to use UPI for international transfers and have built a treasury solution using a stablecoin.
Up next: launching "Wizz Live" for free family remittances and expanding into GIFT City by 2027.