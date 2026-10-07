Wizz Financial builds India-focused cross-border platform, targets fundraising by 2027

Wizz Financial is building an India-focused cross-border financial platform in India to make cross-border payments easier for locals, NRIs, OCIs, and even visitors.

This move is a big part of their plan to raise funds by 2027 and gear up for an IPO by 2029.

Fun fact: 60% of Wizz's global business already comes from India, and they're licensed to operate both here and internationally (no middlemen needed).