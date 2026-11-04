Wockhardt seeks 12-14 years government data protection after Zaynich approvals
Business
Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical company, wants the government to give 12 to 14 years of data protection for drugs developed in India.
They say this would help drive innovation and make new treatments more accessible, especially after their drug Zaynich was approved in both India and the US in May this year for tough urinary tract infections.
Khorakiwala warns Indian regulation erodes patents
Chairman Habil Khorakiwala points out that slow regulatory processes in India mean patents don't last as long as they do in the US or Europe, making it harder to bring new medicines to market.
He believes better coordination between patent offices and regulators, and stronger data protection, would attract global investment and get life-saving drugs to Indian patients faster.