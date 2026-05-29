Wockhardt shares rally after India's regulator approves Zaynich for UTIs
Wockhardt just got a big boost: its shares jumped more than 9% after India's top drug regulator OK'd Zaynich, a new antibiotic made to tackle tough urinary tract infections and dangerous Gram-negative bacteria.
What is cool is that Zaynich was discovered and developed right here in India, marking a proud moment for the company as it takes on drug-resistant infections.
International Phase 3: Zaynich 89% cure
Zaynich is not just new: it is proven. In an international phase 3 trial, it cured 89% of patients compared to 68.4% for the standard treatment.
For those with especially tough Gram-negative bacteremia at baseline, Zaynich's response rate at the test-of-cure visit stayed strong at 89%, while the old drug managed only 44%.
A Phase 2 study across 15 tertiary care hospitals in India also showed more than 97% success against severe infections, making Zaynich a promising alternative where other antibiotics fall short.