International Phase 3: Zaynich 89% cure

Zaynich is not just new: it is proven. In an international phase 3 trial, it cured 89% of patients compared to 68.4% for the standard treatment.

For those with especially tough Gram-negative bacteremia at baseline, Zaynich's response rate at the test-of-cure visit stayed strong at 89%, while the old drug managed only 44%.

A Phase 2 study across 15 tertiary care hospitals in India also showed more than 97% success against severe infections, making Zaynich a promising alternative where other antibiotics fall short.