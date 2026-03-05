Women hold only 17% of bank board seats in India Business Mar 05, 2026

A new study shows women make up only 17% of board members in the 27 private and small finance banks studied—way behind the range in leading markets (34-44%) and even India's top companies (21%).

Researchers looked at 27 private and small finance banks and found that, despite rules requiring at least one woman on most bank boards, very few women actually have executive power.