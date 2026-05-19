Women in India manage ₹11.3tn via CAMS, ₹3tn inflows FY26

India adds 2.2 million women investors FY26

There are now 13.2 million women investors, with 2.2 million joining in FY26.

Most are under 50, and nearly half come from cities beyond the top 30, so investing is spreading far and wide!

Women make up 29% of active SIPs, showing a strong preference for steady, long-term strategies.

Digital adoption and multi-asset investing are also picking up fast among them, reflecting their growing confidence and influence in India's investment scene.