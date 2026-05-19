Women in India manage ₹11.3tn via CAMS, ₹3tn inflows FY26
Business
Women in India are making big moves in mutual funds, managing ₹11.3 trillion through CAMS as of FY26, and they brought in ₹3 trillion in FY26, about 35% of total inflows, according to the Going Beyond the Box 2026 report.
India adds 2.2 million women investors FY26
There are now 13.2 million women investors, with 2.2 million joining in FY26.
Most are under 50, and nearly half come from cities beyond the top 30, so investing is spreading far and wide!
Women make up 29% of active SIPs, showing a strong preference for steady, long-term strategies.
Digital adoption and multi-asset investing are also picking up fast among them, reflecting their growing confidence and influence in India's investment scene.