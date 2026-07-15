Women leaders boost India's AI startups at Future Female Forward

Mansi Jain (Glance) talked about her AI-powered shopping platform making waves in the US and Japan, while Jo Aggarwal (Wysa) showed how AI can make mental health support more accessible.

Speakers like Anjali Sardana (Pronto) and Ruchi Deepak (Jolene.club) agreed that self-belief, fearlessness, and adaptability are key for anyone wanting to lead India's next wave of innovation.