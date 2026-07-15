Women leaders boost India's AI startups at Future Female Forward
Business
India's AI startup scene is getting a major boost from women leaders, as highlighted at CNBC-TV18's Future Female Forward event.
Experts stressed that women aren't just building companies: they're also shaping tech as engineers, investors, and decision-makers.
Kirthiga Reddy (OptimizeGEO.ai) encouraged women to take charge in AI right from the start.
AI use cases, leadership traits highlighted
Mansi Jain (Glance) talked about her AI-powered shopping platform making waves in the US and Japan, while Jo Aggarwal (Wysa) showed how AI can make mental health support more accessible.
Speakers like Anjali Sardana (Pronto) and Ruchi Deepak (Jolene.club) agreed that self-belief, fearlessness, and adaptability are key for anyone wanting to lead India's next wave of innovation.