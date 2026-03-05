Women-led tech startups in India raised $1.1 billion in 2025

Women-led tech startups in India pulled in $1.1 billion across 407 funding rounds last year, according to Tracxn. While that's a 9% dip from 2024, the median deal size rose—investors are clearly backing startups that have proven their revenue chops.

Bengaluru topped the list, followed by Gurugram and Mumbai Bengaluru was the top city for women-led tech funding with $447 million, while Gurugram and Mumbai followed at $115 million and $112 million.

These three cities saw most of the action for women-founded startups.

Early-stage funding jumped to $572 million over 82 rounds Early-stage funding jumped to $572 million over 82 rounds, even as seed and late-stage investments slowed down.

Retail and enterprise applications emerged as the most funded segments among women-co-founded companies.