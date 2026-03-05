Women-led tech startups in India raised $1.1 billion in 2025
Women-led tech startups in India pulled in $1.1 billion across 407 funding rounds last year, according to Tracxn.
While that's a 9% dip from 2024, the median deal size rose—investors are clearly backing startups that have proven their revenue chops.
Bengaluru was the top city for women-led tech funding with $447 million, while Gurugram and Mumbai followed at $115 million and $112 million.
These three cities saw most of the action for women-founded startups.
Early-stage funding jumped to $572 million over 82 rounds, even as seed and late-stage investments slowed down.
Retail and enterprise applications emerged as the most funded segments among women-co-founded companies.
Top 3 funding rounds for women-led startups
Big wins included Giva snagging $62 million (Series C), AMNEX landing $52 million (Series A), and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters brewing up $25 million—Giva and Blue Tokai were in June.
