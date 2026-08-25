India's gig economy is neglecting women, says study
What's the story
A recent study by the International Labor Organization and the National Council of Applied Economic Research has highlighted the underrepresentation of women in India's fast-growing gig economy. Despite near-equal access to basic bank accounts, Indian women are missing out on opportunities in companies like Uber Technologies, Swiggy, and Urban Company. The report cites gaps in digital skills, mobility issues, safety concerns, and social norms as major barriers for women entering this sector.
Economic impact
Economic implications of women's participation
The gig economy in India, which includes services like 10-minute food delivery and ride-hailing apps, is creating millions of jobs. However, women are largely missing from this growth story.
The World Bank estimates that if women's participation were to reach 50%, it could add about 1% to India's annual economic growth.
This could bring the country closer to its goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047.
Workforce projection
Projected growth of gig workforce
Despite the barriers, India's gig workforce is expected to nearly double to 23.5 million by 2029-30.
A government estimate shows this growth could contribute ₹2.35 lakh crore ($24.5 billion) annually to the country's economic output.
The study emphasizes that women are still under-represented and unevenly distributed across this app-based ecosystem, highlighting an urgent need for improvement as a catalyst for long-term empowerment and inclusive growth in India.
Access barriers
Digital skill gap
The study also highlights a digital skill gap among Indian women.
A 2025 government study found that only 56.2% of Indian women aged 15 and above own a mobile phone, while just 37% can perform online banking transactions.
These deficiencies can hinder their access to gig work and other digital earning opportunities.
In India, in 2024, only 14% of women had a digital banking account compared to 32% of men.
Financial access
Improving access to finance for women
The report also suggests that gig work could improve women's access to finance.
The digital record of their earnings can serve as proof of income when applying for loans, even without property or other collateral.
This could pave the way for easier access to insurance, savings, and pensions for women in India.