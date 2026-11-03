Wonderla Holidays posts ₹5.06L PAT Q2 FY27, income at ₹126cr
Business
Wonderla Holidays just made a strong comeback, posting a ₹5.06 lakh profit after tax in the July-September quarter of FY27 after facing a loss last year.
Its income jumped 42% to ₹126 crore, and profits got a boost from better efficiency and more visitors.
Wonderla visitors surge 44% to 7.25L
A big reason for the turnaround? Visitor numbers shot up by 44%, hitting 7.25 lakh in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2 FY27), thanks to capacity addition at its Chennai park, which alone contributed ₹73 crore during the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27).
Executive Chairman and Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly credited these strategic expansions for Wonderla's record-breaking performance and growth.