Work-from-home in UAE? Banks, hedge funds rethink operations
Business
Missile and drone attacks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have shaken up how big banks and hedge funds operate in the UAE.
With safety now a top concern, companies like JPMorgan and Citigroup have switched to work-from-home setups, while hedge funds are updating their backup plans to keep things running smoothly.
Attacks have slowed down business activity
The attacks have slowed down business activity, with less commercial movement and some flight disruptions.
Authorities are urging people to limit travel, which could slow Dubai's growth as a financial hotspot.
All this comes as the UAE tries to show it's still a safe place for global investors—even in tough times.