Workday cuts about 500 employees in 2nd round this year
Business
Workday is letting go of about 500 employees, mostly from its product and technology teams, as part of a move to refocus on growth areas.
This is the company's second round of cuts this year, following 400 layoffs back in February.
Workday restructuring costs $65 million to $80 million
The restructuring will cost Workday $65 million to $80 million, covering severance and office space reductions.
Even with these changes, Workday plans to continue to hire in key strategic areas and locations throughout its fiscal 2027.