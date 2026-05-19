Workday doubles India workforce to about 1,300, plans Delhi Bengaluru

Workday AI automates payroll and hiring

Jose says India's mix of skilled talent and cost-effectiveness makes it a top spot for global capability centers.

These offices handle important tech, finance, and engineering roles.

Workday is also investing heavily in AI to automate tasks like payroll and hiring; one global retailer even cut their hiring time by 70% using Workday's tools.

With automation speeding up most routine work, the demand for AI skills here is only growing.