Workday doubles India workforce to about 1,300, plans Delhi Bengaluru
Business
Workday, a big name in HR and enterprise software, has more than doubled its India workforce to about 1,300 people over 12 to 14 months.
Sunil Jose, Workday's India president, shared that the company, currently in Mumbai and two other cities, is gearing up to open offices in Delhi and Bengaluru.
Workday AI automates payroll and hiring
Jose says India's mix of skilled talent and cost-effectiveness makes it a top spot for global capability centers.
These offices handle important tech, finance, and engineering roles.
Workday is also investing heavily in AI to automate tasks like payroll and hiring; one global retailer even cut their hiring time by 70% using Workday's tools.
With automation speeding up most routine work, the demand for AI skills here is only growing.