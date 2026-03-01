Workday lays off 400 employees, cites economic challenges
Workday, the enterprise cloud software giant, is letting go of about 400 people—roughly 2% of its global team.
Most cuts are hitting non-revenue roles in Global Customer Operations.
This is Workday's second significant restructuring since last year (2025).
Layoffs will cost Workday $135 million
This layoff will cost Workday $135 million, covering severance, stock compensation, and office space write-offs.
In 2025 (month not specified), the company previously cut 1,800 employees (about 8.5% of staff), recording about $303 million in restructuring charges for the fiscal year.
Shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading after the company forecast subscription revenue below expectations.
The company also faces a lawsuit over alleged bias in its AI hiring tools—a claim it denies.
Still, Workday says it'll keep hiring for key roles and locations that matter most to its future.