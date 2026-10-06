Workday survey: 40% say AI helps, 28% cite job cuts
A new Workday report shows that while 28% of business leaders think AI could lead to job cuts, even more (40%) believe it'll actually help employees get more done.
The findings come just after Workday announced plans to cut around 500 jobs as part of a restructuring.
Advanced AI skills demand rises 51%
AI is changing how jobs are done, not just cutting them.
There's now a huge demand for advanced AI skills, like building tools and automating workflows, with a 51% jump in interest between September 2025 and July 2026.
Most employees know what skills they need, but only about two-thirds feel supported by their employers.
As Workday's vice president, people systems, intelligence & support, Phil Willburn, puts it, leaders need to be honest about what's different and give people a way to keep up.