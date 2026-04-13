Working age households face average £480 loss after Iran conflict
Business
Thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran, a typical working-age household is looking at an average loss of £480 this year.
The war, which kicked off in February 2026, has sent oil and gas prices up, so instead of a small bump in income for working-age families, there's now a projected drop.
Expect higher utility bills and pricier gasoline across the country.
Resolution Foundation urges winter social tariff
The Resolution Foundation is urging the government to step in quickly, especially with summer bills set to rise.
They're recommending a social tariff before winter to help low-income households, who are now facing much slower income growth than expected.