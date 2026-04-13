Working age households face average £480 loss after Iran conflict Business Apr 13, 2026

Thanks to the ongoing conflict in Iran, a typical working-age household is looking at an average loss of £480 this year.

The war, which kicked off in February 2026, has sent oil and gas prices up, so instead of a small bump in income for working-age families, there's now a projected drop.

Expect higher utility bills and pricier gasoline across the country.