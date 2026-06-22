World Bank approves $1.5 billion for 11 million Indian jobs
Business
Big news for young job seekers: The World Bank just approved a $1.5 billion financing package to help create 11 million jobs in India over the next 20 years.
This initiative is all about boosting private sector growth and opening up new opportunities, especially for the youth.
India streamlines rules, aids women's employment
This move builds on recent changes like simplified taxes, updated trade rules, and merging 29 labor laws into four easy-to-follow codes, all aimed at making business smoother and fairer.
The plan also focuses on helping more women join the workforce and making it easier for small businesses to access capital, lining up with India's vision for a developed nation by 2047.