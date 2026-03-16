World Bank approves $300 million loan to reduce UP's air pollution
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: The World Bank just approved a $300 million loan to help clean up the air and create jobs, especially for young people and women.
The plan focuses on greener transport, cleaner industry, and better agriculture as part of a 10-year push to make the state's air safer to breathe.
What else will the funding help with?
Expect nearly 200 new air quality monitors across Uttar Pradesh, plus upgrades for over 700 brick kilns to cut pollution.
The project also aims to bring in $150 million more from private investors for electric busses and emissions tech.
On top of that, about 3.9 million homes will get access to cleaner cooking options, and farmers will get help using fertilizers more efficiently.
Uttar Pradesh CM, state officials react to the development
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the World Bank's support, saying it was a big step toward reducing pollution and opening up new job opportunities.
He also highlighted balancing economic growth with environmental health, all with an eye toward a healthier future, while officials said the funding will boost public transport, promote electric vehicles, and improve farm productivity.