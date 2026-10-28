World Bank expects global prices to climb 23% through 2026
Big heads-up: The World Bank expects global prices for things like food, fuel, and metals to climb by 23% by 2026.
The main culprit? Ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is messing with energy supplies and shipping, while fighting in the Black Sea is disrupting grain shipments.
They also warn that if the situation gets worse, or if we get hit with a strong El Nino, prices could spike even more, making everyday essentials pricier for everyone.
Energy costs rise 32% metals 25%
Energy costs are predicted to rise by 32%, reaching their highest level since the war in Ukraine began in 2022.
Oil supply is shrinking while demand drops a bit too.
Meanwhile, metals (think stuff used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewables) could go up by 25%, and precious metals like gold might soar as much as 40% as people look for safe places to stash their money during uncertain times.
Basically: expect your bills (and maybe your gadgets) to get more expensive soon.