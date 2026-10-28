World Bank expects global prices to climb 23% through 2026

Big heads-up: The World Bank expects global prices for things like food, fuel, and metals to climb by 23% by 2026.

The main culprit? Ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is messing with energy supplies and shipping, while fighting in the Black Sea is disrupting grain shipments.

They also warn that if the situation gets worse, or if we get hit with a strong El Nino, prices could spike even more, making everyday essentials pricier for everyone.