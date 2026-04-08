World Bank foresees India driving South Asia growth 2026-27
Business
India is set to drive South Asia's economy, with the World Bank predicting strong growth: 7.6% in fiscal 2026 and 6.6% in fiscal 2027.
The region as a whole might slow down a bit in 2026 because of global tensions and energy issues, but things are expected to bounce back by 2027.
World Bank: South Asia needs reforms
The World Bank says South Asia needs solid reforms to keep up momentum and create jobs, especially with all the uncertainty around.
Countries like Bhutan (thanks to hydropower) and Bangladesh are looking at decent growth, while Sri Lanka and the Maldives could face tougher times due to rising costs and tourism challenges.