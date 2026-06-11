World Bank: India leads major economies, growth 6.6% in FY2026-27
Business
The World Bank just released its latest report, and India is still leading the pack for major economies.
Growth is expected at 6.6% in FY 2026-27, slightly lower than last year's 7.7%, thanks to pricier energy and rising costs.
But things look up again in FY 2027-28, with growth forecasted to bounce back to 7.2% as domestic demand and exports pick up steam.
Indian demand and policy support exports
Despite global challenges, India's economy is holding steady with strong rural spending and urban demand making a comeback.
Tax collections are rising, while the government has rolled out targeted measures to handle higher energy and farming costs.
Plus, reduced US tariffs and upcoming trade deals are set to help Indian exports stay stable even if the world economy gets shaky.