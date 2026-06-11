World Bank: India leads major economies, growth 6.6% in FY2026-27 Business Jun 11, 2026

The World Bank just released its latest report, and India is still leading the pack for major economies.

Growth is expected at 6.6% in FY 2026-27, slightly lower than last year's 7.7%, thanks to pricier energy and rising costs.

But things look up again in FY 2027-28, with growth forecasted to bounce back to 7.2% as domestic demand and exports pick up steam.