World Bank: India on right track with FY27 at 7.1%

The World Bank thinks India's economy is on the right track, saying that if the country keeps growing at 6% to 7% for decades, it could unlock some major development gains.

While hitting an 8% growth rate might push India into high-income territory by 2047, World Bank Group chief economist for Asia Franziska Ohnsorge believes steady, reliable progress matters more in the long run.

The latest forecast even bumped up India's expected growth for FY27 to 7.1%, thanks to strong demand at home.