World Bank: just over 4% Indian jobs at AI risk
Business
Good news for India, according to the World Bank, just over 4% of jobs here are at risk because of AI, which is way less than in many developed countries.
This was shared by World Bank Group Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra during the launch of its latest report.
Neelkanth Mishra: AI augments Indian jobs
Mishra explained that in India, AI mostly helps people do their jobs better instead of replacing them. For example, it's being used for things like weather forecasting in farming and diagnosing diseases in healthcare.
He also pointed out that having the right skills and technology infrastructure will help everyone get more out of AI, and new privacy laws should keep important data safe while technology keeps improving.