World Bank lends $245 million to boost Himachal Pradesh's disaster recovery
Himachal Pradesh just got a $245 million loan from the World Bank to help bounce back from recent disasters that caused $1 billion in damage.
The HP-READY project will use the funds to rebuild key infrastructure and support people's livelihoods across transport, water, energy, farming, and tourism.
Project aims to create or improve jobs for 12,000 people
HP-READY isn't just about fixing roads and bridges—it's also about making communities stronger for the future.
The project will upgrade early warning systems and restore over 250 bridges, roads and footbridges, as well as public buildings.
Plus, it aims to create or improve jobs for 12,000 people, particularly via community-owned enterprises, and support over a million women working in farming, crafts, and tourism.
There's even a push for green initiatives and smart safety nets—all with global partners lending their expertise.
A fresh shot at rebuilding Himachal
If you care about jobs or climate resilience—or just want your state to recover smarter—this is big news.
New job opportunities are coming up in community firms; there'll be better disaster alerts; plus expanded support for women's access to essential services and livelihood opportunities in farming, handicrafts and rural tourism.
It's a fresh shot at rebuilding Himachal with an eye on sustainability and real opportunities through job creation and improvement.