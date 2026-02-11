World Bank lends $245 million to boost Himachal Pradesh's disaster recovery

Project aims to create or improve jobs for 12,000 people

HP-READY isn't just about fixing roads and bridges—it's also about making communities stronger for the future.

The project will upgrade early warning systems and restore over 250 bridges, roads and footbridges, as well as public buildings.

Plus, it aims to create or improve jobs for 12,000 people, particularly via community-owned enterprises, and support over a million women working in farming, crafts, and tourism.

There's even a push for green initiatives and smart safety nets—all with global partners lending their expertise.