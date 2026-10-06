World Bank lists India among top 10 emerging AI markets
Business
India just made it to the World Bank's list of top 10 emerging markets ready for artificial intelligence (AI).
The report highlights how India's huge tech talent pool and strong IT sector are fueling this growth.
Private investment in AI jumped big time, from $1.2 billion in 2024 to $4.1 billion in 2025.
India Global Capability Centres jobs rise
Jobs in Global Capability Centres shot up from 1.9 million to 2.36 million, showing how the AI boom is opening new doors.
The World Bank says India should focus on making AI tools more accessible, especially for small businesses, and keep data security tight.
Plus, "small AI" projects are aimed at ensuring that the benefits of AI reach a wider section of the population while supporting workers through the transition.