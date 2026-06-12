India to remain fastest-growing major economy in FY27: World Bank

Regional growth

Per capita growth in EMDEs to slow in 2026

The World Bank report projected that per capita growth in Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDEs) will slow to its weakest since the pandemic in 2026. This is due to geopolitical conflicts and persistent disruptions affecting EMDEs differently. In the South Asia region, growth is expected to soften to 6.3% in 2026, mainly due to the impact of Middle East conflicts such as rising energy prices, reduced oil and gas supplies, and disruptions in remittances/tourism.