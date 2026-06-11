World Bank raises India growth forecast to 6.6% for FY2027
Business
India's economy is still holding strong, even as global growth slows down.
The World Bank just raised its forecast for India's growth in fiscal year 2027 to 6.6%.
Growth is expected to dip from a high of 7.7% in FY2026 but bounce back again in FY2028, showing resilience despite tough global conditions like the West Asia conflict.
India GDP hits 7.7% in FY2026
India's GDP actually beat expectations this year, growing by 7.8% in the March quarter and hitting 7.7% for all of FY2026.
But globally, things aren't looking as bright: the World Bank cut its worldwide growth forecast to just 2.5%, mainly because oil prices are soaring (Brent crude might average $94 a barrel in 2026) and ongoing geopolitical tensions are raising costs for countries like India.