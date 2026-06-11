World Bank raises India growth forecast to 6.6% for FY2027

India GDP hits 7.7% in FY2026

India's GDP actually beat expectations this year, growing by 7.8% in the March quarter and hitting 7.7% for all of FY2026.

But globally, things aren't looking as bright: the World Bank cut its worldwide growth forecast to just 2.5%, mainly because oil prices are soaring (Brent crude might average $94 a barrel in 2026) and ongoing geopolitical tensions are raising costs for countries like India.