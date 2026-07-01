World Bank to stop lending to China by 2031
Business
The World Bank just announced it will stop lending money to China by 2031.
This move is all about recognizing how much China's economy has grown and how little it now relies on foreign aid.
Lending has already dropped a lot, from $2.42 billion in 2017 to $750 million in 2025, as China shifts from borrowing cash to sharing its know-how.
China gives $1.5B to IDA
Here is the twist: even as loans wind down, China has become the fifth-largest donor to the World Bank's International Development Association, pitching in $1.5 billion to help poorer countries.
There has been debate, especially since the Trump era, about whether a country as developed as China should still get World Bank support, and this new plan lines up with changes for other countries like Poland too.