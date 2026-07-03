India's Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is estimated at around $2,500-$2,700

Why Sri Lanka is now upper-middle-income economy but India isn't

By Mudit Dube 05:10 pm Jul 03, 202605:10 pm

What's the story

The World Bank has upgraded Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and the Philippines to upper-middle-income status in its latest country income classification. The move recognizes their economic progress after years of growth and recovery. However, India continues to remain in the lower-middle-income category where it has been since 2007. The reason behind this lies in India's Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, which is estimated at around $2,500-$2,700, well below the upper-middle-income threshold of $4,496.